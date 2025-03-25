40-year-old WWE star joining The Judgment Day would have been "cool," thinks Sam Roberts

WWE fans witnessed a 40-year-old star nearly join The Judgment Day on this week's RAW. While the alliance didn't materialize, wrestling personality Sam Roberts briefly entertained the idea of Penta being a part of the heel faction.

Dominik Mysterio pitched adding a member to The Judgment Day in JD McDonagh's absence due to injuries. However, Finn Balor refused the suggestion. On the March 24, 2025, edition of the red brand, Bron Breakker put his Intercontinental Champion on the line against the 40-year-old luchador, Penta.

Dirty Dom, Balor, and Carlito interfered in the Breakker vs. Penta match, resulting in a disqualification. As The Judgment Day attacked the reigning Intercontinental Champion, Mysterio attempted to provide Cero Miedo with a steel chair to use against Bron. However, the former AEW star instead used the chair to attack Dom.

Speaking on the RAW Recap podcast, Sam Roberts claimed he briefly entertained the idea of Penta joining The Judgment Day, despite acknowledging its impracticality. He even pictured the masked luchador in the heel group's signature black and purple:

"For a second, I went, 'Oh my God, how cool would it be if Penta was in The Judgment Day?' I'm the one person who allowed myself for a moment to go, 'Oh my God, Penta and Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Balor, all on the same team.' I started having these delusional thoughts of Penta wearing black and purple," Roberts said. [From 01:32 to 01:53]

WWE star Finn Balor clears the air on his rocky relationship with Judgment Day stablemate Dominik Mysterio

For the past few weeks, The Prince and the Latino Cheat have been not on the same page. However, things changed on last night's RAW, when The Judgment Day members had the last laugh on Bron Breakker and Penta by attacking them.

Taking to X (fka Twitter), the former WWE Universal Champion cleared the air on his relationship with Dominik Mysterio. Finn Balor claimed that his situation with the 27-year-old star was similar to typical brothers who have ups and downs, but now they have moved on from their issues:

"Anyone who has brothers knows things aren’t always smooth. Ups/downs and disagreements are normal. But real brothers can move past that. I got you @DomMysterio35 ❤️," he wrote.

Fans will have to wait and see if The Judgment Day attempts to recruit any more members on the Road to WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas next month.

