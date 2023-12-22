Finn Balor sends a four-word message after Judgment Day successfully defends the tag team championships on WWE RAW

In the aftermath of this week's WWE RAW, Finn Balor took to Instagram to send a four-word message.

In the main event of the show, The Judgment Day successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against The Creed Brothers. A back-and-forth contest eventually saw Damian Priest secure the victory for his team.

On Instagram, Balor shared a photo of him posing with his tag team titles. He also sent a four-word message.

"Where my mash potato’s???" wrote Balor.

Check out Balor's Instagram post below:

Finn Balor and Priest are currently in their second reign as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

Following a huge assist from Jimmy Uso, the Judgment Day duo dethroned Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso to become two-time champions.

Stevie Richards criticized The Creed Brothers' finisher, which they executed on Damian Priest on WWE RAW

WWE veteran Stevie Richards wasn't a fan of The Creed Brothers' finishing maneuver, which they executed on Damian Priest on this week's Monday Night RAW.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Richards claimed that the 'Brutus Bull' was a dangerous move. He advised The Creeds not to execute the move ever again.

The veteran said:

"It's just bad. It's a very dangerous move for everybody involved. And Damian Priest was selling after the match, or he legitimately had his bell rung, and it's not good. This is just not a good finish. This does not make any sense (...) This is not a good finish to do. And I'm playing it over and over again, but the head and neck area. Damian Priest has taken quite a beating over the past few weeks, and this does not help. I'm not surprised if he didn't get [sic] a concussion, or get his bell rung, or even a stinger in his neck. Really just off of finish."

Despite a controversial finish to the tag title match on RAW, The Judgment Day remains the reigning Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

Are you enjoying Finn Balor and Damian Priest's title reign? Sound off in the comment section below.