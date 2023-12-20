Judgment Day member took a 'very dangerous' move that could have given a concussion on RAW, according to WWE veteran

WWE veteran Stevie Richards recently slammed the finisher of the Creed Brothers after their match on Monday Night RAW this week.

Brutus and Julius Creed unsuccessfully challenged WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions Damian Priest and Finn Balor in the main event of RAW. The match received widespread criticism after its controversial ending.

Julius raised his shoulder as the referee counted three on the mat, baffling fans on social media. Moreover, Damian Priest looked visibly furious after the match, and many think it had something to do with the Brutus Ball finisher, which he took awkwardly from the Creed Brothers during the bout.

While addressing this on his YouTube channel, Stevie Richards described the Brutus Ball as a 'very dangerous' move and advised the Creed Brothers not to perform it again. The WWE veteran thinks it could have given Priest a concussion:

"It's just bad. It's a very dangerous move for everybody involved. And Damian Priest was selling after the match, or he legitimately had his bell rung, and it's not good. This is just not a good finish. This does not make any sense (...) This is not a good finish to do. And I'm playing it over and over again, but the head and neck area. Damian Priest has taken quite a beating over the past few weeks, and this does not help. I'm not surprised if he didn't get [sic] a concussion, or get his bell rung, or even a stinger in his neck. Really just off of finish," Richards said. (3:05 - 3:50)

Rhea Ripley will be in action on WWE RAW Day 1 special edition

Rhea Ripley will put her Women's World Championship on the line against Ivy Nile on the Day 1 edition of Monday Night RAW in 2024. The two women came face-to-face for the first time after Mami destroyed Maxxine Dupri on the December 11, 2023, episode of RAW.

Nile gave Ripley an Electric Chair facebuster on the ring apron earlier this week.

After the ending of the main event of WWE RAW, it will be interesting to see if a rematch between the Creed Brothers and The Judgment Day is in the cards.

