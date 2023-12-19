Why was Damian Priest unhappy for real at the end of WWE RAW? Potential reason for his unscripted reaction

Damian Priest seemed unhappy at the end of WWE RAW. The Archer of Infamy threw out Julius Creed (presumably) in a fit of rage after their match. For those unaware, The Judgment Day retained the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against The Creed Brothers in the main event.

Priest’s cause of frustrations might have something to do with the Creeds’ finisher. The 2023 Men’s Money in the Bank winner narrowly avoided his face getting squashed by Brutus Creed during their finisher spot.

He was seen grabbing his face and struggling to recover in the wake of the impact. Fortunately, he got back on his feet and finished the match after hitting Julius Creed with his patented South of Heaven finisher in the main event of WWE RAW.

Priest and Finn Balor will next team up against Sami Zayn and Jey Uso for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at the upcoming MSG house show. It is worth mentioning that the company will return to the Mecca of Sports Entertainment on December 26.

Below is the line-up for the event:

Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre – WWE World Heavyweight Championship Grudge Match

“The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura – Bull Rope Match

CM Punk vs. “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio

Sami Zayn & Jey Uso vs. Finn Balor & Damian Priest – Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match

Damian Priest to take on Brutus Creed for nearly causing him injury on WWE RAW? Looking at the possibility

Damian Priest may have narrowly avoided an injury on WWE RAW, but he could still be angry at how things went down toward the end of the match. The Archer of Infamy took the brunt of Brutus’ weight during the aforementioned high-risk spot.

It is possible he could request a singles match against the younger Creed brother on the WWE Day 1 special edition of Monday Night RAW two weeks from tonight. It is worth mentioning that Diamond Mine’s Ivy Nile is set to take on Rhea Ripley for her Women’s World Championship that night.

Sportskeeda will have full coverage of the show as it airs.