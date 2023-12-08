Finn Balor sends a message to 51-year-old WWE Superstar who wants to join The Judgment Day

Finn Balor took to social media to send a message to R-Truth after he expressed interest in joining The Judgment Day.

In recent weeks, Truth has been involved in backstage segments with Balor, Priest, and their stablemates, as he hilariously invaded the faction's clubhouse.

Taking to Instagram, Balor posted a Judgment Day-inspired graphic featuring Truth, along with the angry face emoji.

R-Truth made his return to WWE at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event. He had been sidelined for a long period before returning during a backstage segment.

Vince Russo praised R-Truth for saving a recent Judgment Day segment

The Judgment Day is one of the most dominant factions in all of WWE. However, the faction needed a lot of improvement during one of their recent backstage segments, claimed Vince Russo.

Following a recent segment featuring Damian Priest, JD McDonagh, and Finn Balor, along with R-Truth, McDonagh claimed that he would "take care" of the 51-year-old superstar.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that Truth saved the segment, as he wasn't particularly impressed by the heel faction. He said:

"Bro, their vignettes in the back as a unit are horrible. I don't know who over there thinks they are good, they are horrible... He [R-Truth] saved it. He actually saved it, bro,"

This past Monday on RAW, McDonagh teamed up with Mysterio to face The Creed Brothers. An incredible display of strength from Brutus and Julius led to a victory for The Creeds.

The Creed Brothers recently became the #1 contenders for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. They will soon challenge Priest and Balor for the titles. Mysterio, meanwhile, will defend the NXT North American Championship against Dragon Lee at NXT Deadline.

