Veteran blasts The Judgment Day's WWE RAW segment, says R-Truth "saved it" (Exclusive)

While The Judgment Day is certainly a formidable faction in WWE, their backstage segment on this week's episode of RAW apparently needs a lot of improvement. According to the wrestling veteran Vince Russo, the inclusion of R-Truth in their segment is what salvaged it.

Damian Priest, JD McDonagh, and Finn Balor were headed back to their clubhouse when they encountered R-Truth on their couch. The ensuing moments left fans in splits as R-Truth attempted to join The Judgment Day, believing that the Survivor Series Men's WarGames Match was yet to happen. In the end, he was ushered out by JD, who stated that he was going to "take care" of the returning WWE Superstar.

Speaking about the segment on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast this week, Vince Russo shared his belief that The Judgment Day could not have good backstage segments.

"Bro, their vignettes in the back as a unit are horrible. I don't know who over there thinks they are good, they are horrible... He [R-Truth] saved it. He actually saved it, bro," Vince Russo said. [28:26 - 28:45]

What is next for R-Truth in WWE? Will JD McDonagh be going after him? Fans will have to stay tuned to find out.

Do you think R-Truth will join The Judgment Day? Sound off in the comments section below!

