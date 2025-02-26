Finn Balor sends a message to the absent JD McDonagh after Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez win the women's tag titles

Finn Balor sent a message to JD McDonagh after Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez became three-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Morgan and Rodriguez defeated Bianca Belair and Naomi on this week's Monday Night RAW. This is, however, the first time they have won the as Judgment Day members.

On X, Balor reacted to a post shared by McDonagh. The Irish Ace has been out with broken ribs and a punctured lung after getting injured during a tag team match against The War Raiders earlier this year.

"Once you don’t arrive with chicken tendies," wrote Balor.

Check out Balor's five-word message on X to McDonagh:

Balor and McDonagh lost the WWE World Tag Team Championships to The War Raiders on the December 16, 2024, edition of Monday Night RAW. Their reign ended at 175 days.

Matt Morgan believes that Finn Balor isn't being taken seriously

After losing to Seth Rollins, Finn Balor failed to qualify for the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber Match. Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan addressed The Prince's loss by stating that fans don't take him seriously due to his recent booking.

Speaking on the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, Morgan slammed WWE's booking of the 43-year-old superstar. He said:

"Nobody takes him seriously. I wish we did because he's talented enough for us to take him seriously but WWE dropped the ball from the beginning when they created The Judgment Day by creating him as a lackey towards Damian Priest from the jump."

Balor hasn't found much success in recent months. He failed to dethrone Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event XXXVII. The match also included Damian Priest, who defeated his former tag team partner in a Street Fight which was a rematch from Bad Blood 2024.

