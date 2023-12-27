Finn Balor sends a message ahead of first match in 25 weeks

Finn Balor had an important message for the fans ahead of an important match.

Finn Balor has shown a lot of growth since joining The Judgment Day over a year ago. His character work and mic skills have improved a lot, and he has become one of the biggest heels in the company.

Balor's rivalry with Edge is a true testament to his in-ring acumen and skills. His work was finally rewarded when he won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships along with Damian Priest. As part of The Judgment Day, Balor along with his crew have dominated Monday Night RAW for the better part of the year, and it looks like they are still not done.

Given that it's the holidays, WWE is hosting its annual holiday tour of house shows. Today, WWE is hosting one of its house shows in the infamous Madison Square Garden. Balor is at the arena and is set to compete in his first match at the Garden in 25 weeks. Ahead of his bout, Balor took to social media to send a message to the fans.

The last time, Balor competed at the Madison Square Garden, it was in a dark match on WWE SmackDown against Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. While his opponent is unknown at this time, it should still be an interesting bout.

