Finn Balor sends a message on behalf of Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh, takes a shot at former WWE Champion

Finn Balor recently took to social media to send a message on behalf of his Judgment Day stablemates, Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh. In doing so, he also took a dig at a former WWE Champion. That would be The Miz.

Balor is one-half of the reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. The Prince is currently in his second title reign with his tag partner, Damian Priest.

The Judgment Day has been feuding with the recently reunited Awesome Truth, consisting of The Miz and R-Truth. Taking to Instagram, Balor posted a photo of him attacking The Miz, while Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh were seen celebrating in the background.

"LOVE/HATE," Finn Balor shared.

You can check out Finn Balor's Instagram post below:

What is next in store for Finn Balor in WWE remains to be seen.

Adam Copeland aka Edge spoke on Finn Balor's association with The Judgment Day

Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge in WWE, previously spoke about Finn Balor and the rest of his Judgment Day stablemates.

According to Copeland, he felt that Balor had a lot of untapped potential. He also stated that both Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley could have done a lot more as part of The Judgment Day.

Adam Copeland said:

"That was the idea with Judgment Day. I saw Priest, I saw Rhea, and I saw Finn and I knew they could do more. Finn had been given a bit of an opportunity with that, but I knew there was so much more untapped stuff. That to me was all fun and all true. I truly felt they were underutilized. That’s what I think I would like to do if I were to do it again."

Copeland went on:

"Who are these people that I could bring in and feel the difference when you’re out there of that that feels like, to really listen to an audience and be engaged with them, but understand that you’re the one pulling the strings, they’re not pulling your strings. That’s a big shift in mindset that at some point you have to take if you want to make it to the top. I know I’m going to get off and go, ‘Oh, this person, that person, this person.'"

Finn Balor and Damian Priest are also feuding with DIY currently, who are hopeful of winning the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles.

What are your thoughts on The Judgment Day's storyline with Awesome Truth? Sound off in the comments section below!

WWE Superstar THREATENS to throw The Rock out of the Rumble HERE.