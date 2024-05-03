Finn Balor sends a message to current Bloodline member and 2 other stars

WWE Superstar Finn Balor recently took to social media to send a message to current Bloodline member Tama Tonga and two other stars. The names in question are Karl Anderson and NJPW's Bad Luck Fale.

Before signing a contract with World Wrestling Entertainment in 2014, Balor performed in New Japan Pro Wrestling where he joined forces with Tonga, Anderson, and Fale to form Bullet Club. After The Judgment Day member joined WWE, he was replaced by AJ Styles in the stable. Many wrestlers have since joined the fearsome faction, including Cody Rhodes and Kenny Omega.

Even though Finn Balor, Tama Tonga, and Karl Anderson have joined the Stamford-based promotion, their former teammate Bad Luck Fale is still going strong in NJPW.

Balor recently took to X/Twitter to wish a happy anniversary to his former Bullet Club teammates, as the stable was formed on May 3, 2013.

"Happy anniversary @MachineGunKA @TamaTonga01 @TOKSFALE," he wrote.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes Finn Balor is one of the best workers

During a recent edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T said that he believes Finn Balor is one of the best workers in WWE and also mentioned that he thinks Balor is going to retire in the Stamford-based promotion after he recently signed a new contract.

"Finn Balor's gonna retire in WWE, man. He's gonna finish his career there. That's just how I feel. He worked too hard to get there, man. Oh yes, great re-signing. He worked so hard to get there, and I tell ya, it's so rewarding for guys, to see guys like him make it in [WWE] because he's one of the best workers out there... He's done a hell of a job as of late. I think this is the best form of Finn we've ever seen," said Booker.

Balor's former Bullet Club teammate Tama Tonga recently joined WWE and aligned with The Bloodline. It will be interesting to see if the duo will ever reunite in the future.

