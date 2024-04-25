Wrestling legend claims Finn Balor will "finish his career" in WWE after re-signing with the company

Finn Balor recently announced on social media that he had signed a new deal with WWE. Wrestling veteran Booker T believes that the RAW star will remain in the company until he retires.

The Prince is a member of one of the biggest factions in the industry, known as The Judgment Day. For several months, he and Damian Priest were the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions but lost the titles in a multi-man ladder match at WrestleMania XL. Balor has been part of the Stamford-based company for a decade, and he's had a successful career, including being the inaugural Universal Champion.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T stated that Finn Balor will still be part of WWE when he hangs up his wrestling boots. The veteran believes the RAW star worked hard to reach his current destination.

"Finn Balor's gonna retire in WWE, man. He's gonna finish his career there. That's just how I feel. He worked too hard to get there, man. Oh yes, great re-signing. He worked so hard to get there, and I tell ya, it's so rewarding for guys, to see guys like him make it in [WWE] because he's one of the best workers out there... He's done a hell of a job as of late. I think this is the best form of Finn we've ever seen," said Booker. [59:20-1:00:22]

Vince Russo thinks WWE is planning a match between Finn Balor and Damian Priest for SummerSlam

At WrestleMania XL, Damian Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to walk out with the World Heavyweight Championship. This was his first world title win in WWE.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that WWE hints at a rift between Finn Balor and The Archer of Infamy, leading to a singles match at SummerSlam.

"Yeah, probably. Because they have nothing. And I've been saying for months that they need to break Damian Priest out of that (Judgment Day). So yeah, bro, they think that's gonna be a huge angle with Damian Priest and Finn Balor." [43:20 onwards]

If the bout does take place at The Biggest Party of the Summer, it'll be interesting to see whether Balor emerges victorious.

