Finn Balor sends a message to Judgment Day member amid tension in the faction

WWE Superstar Finn Balor took to Twitter to send a message to his Judgment Day stablemate, Damian Priest.

Three of the four members of the Judgment Day will be in action at the upcoming Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. Finn Balor is scheduled to collide with Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. The feud between the two began a few weeks ago when The Visionary defeated Priest to retain the title.

Damian Priest will look to win the Money in the Bank ladder match on July 1. Balor is rooting for Priest to win the coveted briefcase.

Reacting to a tweet from WWE's official Twitter handle, the former Universal Champion backed Damian Priest for his upcoming Ladder Match.

"Big DP @ArcherOfInfamy," wrote Balor.

Dominik Mysterio, on the other hand, will take on Cody Rhodes in a singles match. In recent weeks there has been tension within The Judgment Day, notably between Balor and Priest. However, that hasn't prevented The Prince from backing his stablemate.

Seth Rollins spoke highly of Finn Balor

Finn Balor has the opportunity to win his second-ever world championship in WWE. Ahead of his match against Seth Rollins, the reigning World Heavyweight Champion spoke highly of his rival.

Speaking in an interview with New York Post, Rollins stated that Balor is one of the best in the business.

"The reason it’s right is just because he’s [Finn Balor] one of the best. He’s one of the absolute best on the planet and has been for a long time. And being part of The Judgment Day is such a resurgence for him as a character and as a personality and now we got a chance to duke it out."

This past Monday on RAW, Balor attacked Rollins prior to his open challenge, forcing WWE to call off the segment.

The following night, The Visionary successfully defended his title against Bron Breakker on NXT, only to get blindsided by Balor once again.

