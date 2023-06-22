WWE star Finn Bálor is "one of the absolute best on the planet," according to 16-time champion

Finn Bálor is a veteran of the wrestling industry, currently riding high in WWE as one of the standout performers on the RAW roster. He is due to face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at Money in the Bank.

Seth Rollins was recently asked about his opponent, whether the latter was the apt choice for his first pay-per-view title defense given their history.

Seven years after the first-ever Universal Championship match at SummerSlam, Finn Bálor gets another opportunity to become world champion for the second time in his career. Seth Rollins showered massive praise for The Prince during his interview with the New York Post:

"The reason it’s right is just because he’s [Finn Balor] one of the best. He’s one of the absolute best on the planet and has been for a long time. And being part of The Judgment Day is such a resurgence for him as a character and as a personality and now we got a chance to duke it out." [H/T New York Post]

Calling their match at SummerSlam 2016 an "infamous" one, owing to the injury Bálor sustained during the bout, which in turn forced the latter to relinquish the title the next night, Rollins added:

"It’s been seven years since the infamous Universal title match at SummerSlam. We’re both totally different players in this game now. The game has changed. We have changed. The matchup is going to look a lot different than it did in Brooklyn that fateful night." [H/T New York Post]

Seth Rollins concluded by once again calling the Judgment Day star "the best there is," after which he asserted that they are going to put on "a hell of a performance" in the UK.

Seth Rollins on revisiting rivalry with his arch-WWE-rival

After their one-off at Royal Rumble last year, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns went their separate ways.

During the same interview with New York Post, The Visionary stated that he has a history with nearly everybody on the roster today, and the Reigns matchup is something people badly want to see. He added that the more WWE keeps it from happening, the more excited fans will be when it finally happens.

"I think that it’s just inevitable. We came up together. We grew into WWE together. We built the industry into what it is over the last decade. We are really going to make it in our image over the next decade and hopefully, we’ll leave the place better than we found it. That matchup is always gonna be huge. Whenever we get back to it, I hope it’s at the right place at the right time," said Rollins. [H/T New York Post]

Seth Rollins defended the World Heavyweight Championship against Damian Priest and Bron Breakker since becoming the inaugural champion by defeating AJ Styles. He has consistently lived up to the "workhorse" title.

Are you looking forward to Rollins vs. Bálor and a future Reigns vs. Rollins showdown on WWE TV? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

