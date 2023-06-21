"We're not gonna be around forever" - Seth Rollins name-drops top WWE stars of today and talks about the future

From the moment Seth Rollins made his WWE debut, it was no secret that the young superstar was destined for big things. A decade later, he is going stronger than ever as the company's brand-new World Heavyweight Champion.

Since the pandemic, Roman Reigns has remained on top of the mountain as the Undisputed Champion. At WrestleMania 38, he officially became the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion when he also won the WWE Championship while already being the Universal Champion.

Seth believes that while Reigns is "an absolutely incredible champion," he limited the options for the rest of the superstars. In an interview with the New York Post, the World Heavyweight Champion discussed the need to main event shows in order to become a main event player.

"It’s still a company that’s got to decide to put you in that spot. If there are limited spots because there are limited dates available, you’re shortchanging the top of your roster and that’s the way it is. It just makes it harder to get through that funnel."

He then emphasized the new belt is meant to open doors for the newer talents and the former world champions whose opportunities were scarce when there was only one spot for a top guy. Furthermore, Rollins added:

"The top guys, myself, Roman, Kevin [Owens], Drew [McIntyre], Sheamus, we’re not gonna be around forever. They’re gonna need other guys to carry that torch and if we don’t get the opportunity to see who those guys can be, then we’re never gonna know."

After retaining against Bron Breakker on WWE NXT Gold Rush, Seth Rollins is scheduled to defend the Big Gold Belt against Judgment Day star Finn Balor at Money in the Bank.

WWE World Heavyweight Champion hopes WrestleMania main event features fresh faces

This year at the Show of Shows, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens headlined Night One against The Usos in a history-making tag bout. On the next night, Cody Rhodes stepped up to face Roman Reigns.

For longtime followers of the product, it's clear that WrestleMania 39 was the first time in a while that the spotlight was not on a part-timer or a WWE Hall of Famer, but rather on a new top babyface that fans got behind.

Speaking about his own dream of main eventing The Grandest Stage, Seth Rollins revealed that the best stories would receive the honor of closing out the show. Believing that if his match does not get that spot, then the only alternative is to "work harder."

"There are just so many guys that are so good and so capable of being world champions, former world champions on Raw and SmackDown. When you only had one guy and one unified title that wasn’t around that often, the opportunities were smaller. The pool was smaller. It worked for Roman, an absolutely incredible champion. He’s spectacular in everything he does. I do think it limits options for everybody else."

If Seth Rollins retains his title all the way till WrestleMania 40, there is a strong chance that he gets to close out the Show of Shows on one of the two nights.

Which current WWE Superstars do you feel deserves the WrestleMania main event spot and a shot at the world championships? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

