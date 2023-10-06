Finn Balor sends a message to Judgment Day members ahead of WWE SmackDown

Ahead of this week's WWE SmackDown, Finn Balor took to social media to send a message to his Judgment Day stablemates.

On the latest edition of NXT, Dominik Mysterio made sure that every member of The Judgment Day once again has gold around their waist. Mysterio defeated Trick Williams to become the new and two-time North American Champion.

Taking to Instagram, Balor shared photos from Mysterio's victory on NXT and sent a two-word message:

"THE CHAMPIONS @archerofinfamy @rhearipley_wwe @dominik_35," wrote Balor.

Finn Balor and Damian Priest are the reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. The duo won the titles at the Payback premium live event after dethroning Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley is the reigning and inaugural WWE Women's World Champion.

Finn Balor spoke about Dominik Mysterio's growth as a professional wrestler

Finn Balor spoke quite highly of Dominik Mysterio, who joined The Judgment Day at the WWE Clash at the Castle premium live event.

Speaking on the Cheap Heat podcast, Balor discussed the 26-year-old star's growth as an in-ring performer. The current tag team champion mentioned that Dominik started to grow as a performer once he stepped out of the shadow of his father, Rey Mysterio. He said:

"I feel like he was given that warm reception when he came in because he was the son of a Hall of Famer," Balor explained. "Once he stepped out from under that tree and began fending for himself, he's just a completely different animal, and not only the growth he's shown outside of the ring and his promo work but his growth inside of the ring has been absolutely monumental."

Finn Balor and Damian Priest are currently scheduled to defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso at the upcoming Fastlane premium live event.

