Finn Balor sends a message to Judgment Day stablemates Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio

WWE Superstar Finn Balor took to social media to send a message to Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio.

Balor is the reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion with Priest. The duo is currently in their second reign as tag team champions. Meanwhile, Mysterio is a former two-time NXT North American Champion.

Taking to his Instagram story, Balor shared a photo of The Judgment Day's entrance from a recent WWE show. He sent a short message dedicated to Priest, who is of Puerto Rican descent, and Dominik Mysterio, of American-Mexican descent.

"A Puerto Rican, a Mexican, and [an] Irish man walk into an arena," wrote Balor.

Check out a screengrab of Balor's Instagram story below:

Damian Priest has claimed he will eventually cash in the Money in the Bank contract

Damian Priest is the current Money in the Bank briefcase holder. However, he has yet to cash in his contract and challenge for the championship. He has held the briefcase for 257+ days.

Speaking in an interview with The Babyfaces Podcast, Priest stated that he wasn't overthinking about cashing in his briefcase, as he has time till July.

The Archer of Infamy said:

"Just waiting and seeing. I got until July. I’m good. It doesn’t expire at WrestleMania. I think a lot of people get confused with that because it used to be at WrestleMania. But I have till July so… man, I’m chilling. We’re fine. It’s gonna happen… I see the stuff online where people aren’t sure if I’m gonna cash in, is it gonna be successful and championship material. When it happens, I’m gonna shut everybody up."

Damian Priest and Finn Balor will defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships in a Six-Pack Ladder match at WrestleMania 40. Teams from RAW and SmackDown will join the line-up at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

