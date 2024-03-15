"It's gonna happen" - Damian Priest discloses why he's taking so long to cash in his Money in the Bank contract

WWE RAW star Damian Priest has opened up about his plans for the Money in the Bank contract and why he hasn't cashed it in yet.

The Archer of Infamy won the briefcase on July 1 last year in London and he has held it now for 257 days and counting. Although he can cash it in for any title of his choosing, it's been a while since The Judgment Day member last attempted to cash in on a vulnerable champion. It's become a recurring topic on social media, as some fans believe that he isn't doing anything with the briefcase.

During his appearance on The Babyfaces Podcast, Damian Priest stated that the time will come for him to cash in his Money in the Bank contract. He also responded to the backlash from fans by saying that he can't wait to shut everybody up.

"Just waiting and seeing. I got until July. I’m good. It doesn’t expire at WrestleMania. I think a lot of people get confused with that because it used to be at WrestleMania. But I have till July so… man, I’m chilling. We’re fine. It’s gonna happen… I see the stuff online where people aren’t sure if I’m gonna cash in, is it gonna be successful and championship material. When it happens, I’m gonna shut everybody up," said Priest. (H/T POST Wrestling)

Expand Tweet

Damian Priest teases cashing in his Money in the Bank contract at WrestleMania XL

Only one man has ever cashed in his Money in the Bank contract at WrestleMania and walked out victorious. Seth Rollins did that back in 2015.

In a recent interview with Ten Count, Damian Priest teased cashing in at WrestleMania XL this year by stating:

"Of course there's a chance. I have until July, but that doesn't mean I'm going to wait until July. I'm patient. I'm okay. I'm just waiting for the right moment. I know people want to rush everything these days, but I'm okay just relaxing and holding on to being the most dangerous, powerful person in the company because of that briefcase and what’s inside of it, so WrestleMania is very enticing," he said.

Damian Priest and Finn Balor are set to defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship in a Six-Pack Ladder match at WrestleMania XL.

Which champion should Priest go for? Sound off by clicking on the discuss button!

Poll : Who should Damian Priest pick? Roman Reigns Seth Rollins 0 votes View Discussion