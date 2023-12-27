Finn Balor sends a message on social media ahead of his upcoming series of matches

Finn Balor recently took to Twitter/X to hype up his upcoming series of matches as part of WWE's Holiday Tour.

Balor is currently a member of The Judgment Day and one-half of the reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, alongside Damian Priest.

Balor will be in action starting 26th December to 1st January and will compete in a series of matches throughout the week. Taking to Twitter/X, he promoted the upcoming WWE Live Events.

"New York 26th. Boston 27th. Montreal 28th. Toronto 29th. LA 30th. San Diego Jan 1st." wrote Balor

Adam Copeland (Edge) talked about Finn Balor and The Judgment Day

Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge in WWE, was replaced in The Judgment Day by Finn Balor.

Speaking with the 3NT Wrestling podcast, The Rated-R Superstar talked about Finn Balor and other members of The Judgment Day. He briefly discussed Balor joining the faction. Adam said:

"That was the idea with Judgment Day. I saw Priest, I saw Rhea, and I saw Finn and I knew they could do more. Finn had been given a bit of an opportunity with that, but I knew there was so much more untapped stuff. That to me was all fun and all true. I truly felt they were underutilized. That’s what I think I would like to do if I were to do it again."

Adam continued, stating:

"Who are these people that I could bring in and feel the difference when you’re out there of that that feels like, to really listen to an audience and be engaged with them, but understand that you’re the one pulling the strings, they’re not pulling your strings. That’s a big shift in mindset that at some point you have to take if you want to make it to the top. I know I’m going to get off and go, ‘Oh, this person, that person, this person.'"

Balor and Damian Priest recently defended the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against The Creed Brothers.

