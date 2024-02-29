Finn Balor took to social media to send a message to Vero Rodriguez. Taking to Instagram, Balor shared a wholesome photo of his wife.

In 2019, Rodriguez and Balor got married in a private ceremony. They previously confirmed their relationship in June 2019 during the coverage of the UEFA Champions League final.

Taking to his Instagram story, Balor shared a photo of Rodriguez and sent a short message dedicated to her.

"Around the world & back to her @verolaguera," wrote Balor.

Balor is one-half of the reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, alongside Damian Priest. The duo is currently in their second reign as champions.

At the recently concluded Elimination Chamber: Perth Premium Live Event, The Judgment Day duo defeated Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne, collectively known as the New Catch Republic, to retain their tag team titles.

Konnan believes that Finn Balor's faction, The Judgment Day, doesn't need to feud with DIY or any other tag teams

Konnan believes that The Judgment Day doesn't need to feud with DIY or any other tag team since they are part of a lot of interesting storylines on Monday Night RAW.

Speaking on Keepin It 100, the wrestling veteran stated that Finn Balor and Damian Priest don't have to get involved in a separate feud.

He said:

"They don't need one. Well, I just think that they have so many things going on. Rhea [Ripley] and [Damian] Priest are finally going to knock heads and who's going to lead the group. Is Ron [R-Truth] going to come in? Are they going to throw JD [McDonagh] out? The dynamic between Mami and Dominik [Mysterio]. There's a lot going on. I don't think they [Balor and Priest] need to be caught in a feud right now. They don't need a feud is what I'm saying," said Konnan.

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Balor and the rest of The Judgment Day, except Rhea Ripley, confronted Imperium.

What are your thoughts on Finn Balor's current run as a member of The Judgment Day? Sound off in the comment section below.

