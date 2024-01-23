Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions don't need a feud outside The Judgment Day, according to wrestling veteran

The Judgment Day captured the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships for the second time and ruled the tag team division on Monday Night RAW. Recently, a wrestling veteran said that the champions don't need a feud in the division.

Last year, Finn Balor and Damian Priest captured the titles from Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at WWE Payback 2023. They captured the championships for the second time from Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes on Monday Night RAW ahead of Survivor Series 2023.

However, the champions haven't been seen feuding with other tag teams in the division and are often involved with the faction and its storylines. Speaking on Keepin It 100, Konnan gave his thoughts on the champions and said they don't need a separate feud in the tag team division:

"They don't need one. Well, I just think that they have so many things going on. Rhea [Ripley] and [Damian] Priest are finally going to knock heads and who's going to lead the group. Is Ron [R-Truth] going to come in? Are they going to throw JD [McDonagh] out? The dynamic between Mami and Dominik [Mysterio]. There's a lot going on. I don't think they [Balor and Priest] need to be caught in a feud right now. They don't need a feud is what I'm saying." (From 0:55 to 1:22)

The Judgment Day is set to defend their titles after WWE Royal Rumble 2024

Last year, The Judgment Day rose to the top after they feuded with Edge at WrestleMania 39. Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio captured the SmackDown Women's Title and North American Championship, respectively.

Meanwhile, Damian Priest became the Men's Money in the Bank winner and captured the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships alongside Finn Balor for the first time on the red brand.

The duo have been heavily featured on Monday Night RAW and ruling the tag team division. After regaining it for the second time, the duo have been defending the titles on WWE RAW against new and upcoming teams.

Recently, it was announced that Finn Balor and Damian Priest are set to defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano on RAW after Royal Rumble 2024.

