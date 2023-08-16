Finn Balor sends a one-word message after another loss on RAW

In the aftermath of this week's Monday Night RAW, Finn Balor took to Twitter to send a one-word message.

On this week's show, Balor's latest run of losses continued, as he was beaten by Cody Rhodes in a singles match. During the closing stages of the match, Damian Priest's interference led to another controversial loss for his Judgment Day stablemate.

Taking to Twitter, Balor posted a photo of him flexing over Cody Rhodes. The former Universal Champion sent a one-word message, as well.

"FLEXICUTION," wrote Balor.

Balor recently lost to Seth Rollins at WWE SummerSlam. This was the second time he was unable to dethrone the World Heavyweight Champion.

Kurt Angle recently spoke about Finn Balor's latest run in WWE

Kurt Angle recently spoke about Finn Balor's booking in WWE. According to the Hall of Famer, WWE should start pushing the former Universal Champion.

Speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, Angle also mentioned that Balor should have won the World Heavyweight Title. He thinks that the veteran superstar could potentially end up leaving the company. Angle said:

“Well, you know what? It would've been nice if they would've given him [Balor] this world title. You know, I think he's really over, incredibly athletic. He has a lot of charisma. This kid, you know, if WWE doesn't end up doing something with him, that's dramatic. I wouldn't blame him if he went off and went somewhere else. I don't wanna see him do that because I love the WWE, and I think he's a good fit for them, but they need to start putting this kid over. He deserves it. They're over [Judgment Day]. They're still over without Edge.”

Judging by the recent turn of events, Balor or Priest could eventually end up leaving The Judgment Day at some point down the road.

