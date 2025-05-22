Finn Balor sends a one-word message celebrating Tottenham Hotspur winning the UEFA Europa League

Finn Balor was in attendance to witness Tottenham Hotspur win the UEFA Europa League. The North London-based team defeated Manchester United 1-0 in the final.
Balor has been quite vocal about his support for Tottenham Hotspur. He previously linked up with the team's players and appeared on the football club's official YouTube channel, meeting now-former player Kyle Walker.
On Instagram, Balor shared a video of him celebrating with Spurs fans at San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao. He also sent a one-word message on social media.
"SPURSY," Balor wrote.
You can check out Balor's Instagram video below.
Finn Balor sent a message to Tottenham Hotspur before they reached the Europa League final
Finn Balor sent a message to Tottenham Hotspur, cheering them up before they reached the Europa League final. The former WWE Universal Champion also promoted a custom Tottenham Hotspur championship belt.
In a video posted by WWE UK's official Instagram handle, Balor sent his best wishes to the team. The Prince said he hoped the club would win the Europa League title this season.
"I am WWE Superstar Finn Balor and a lifelong Tottenham Hotspur fan. And as a fan, we have not won enough championships. But maybe something like this can cheer us up and give us that little bit of luck we need to take home any trophy, and hopefully, it'll be the Europa League this season."
Balor is a member of The Judgment Day on RAW. The 43-year-old is involved in a storyline with Dominik Mysterio, with whom he has had issues in the last few months. Mysterio pinned his teammate at WrestleMania 41 to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship.
This past Monday on RAW, Balor and JD McDonagh defeated the team of Penta and AJ Styles in a tag team match with help from El Grande Americano.