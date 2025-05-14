Finn Balor sends a one-word message on social media amid his tension with WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio

Finn Balor has sent a one-word message on social media amid his tension with the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion, Dominik Mysterio. The latter pinned his Judgment Day stablemate at WrestleMania 41 to win the title.

Ad

At WWE Backlash, Balor and the rest of The Judgment Day tried to interfere in Mysterio's title defense against Penta. Eventually, Mysterio retained his title with an assist from El Grande Americano.

On Instagram, Balor shared a clip showing off his incredible physical condition. He also sent a one-word message.

"Consistency," wrote Balor.

Check out Balor's Instagram post:

Ad

Trending

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Balor lost to AJ Styles after Mysterio previously asked him to deal with The Phenomenal One. Styles also has his sights set on the Intercontinental Championship held by Dirty Dom.

Dominik Mysterio addressed Finn Balor's recent behaviour amid his losing streak

Finn Balor has suffered multiple losses in recent months, including this past Monday on RAW when he lost to AJ Styles. The Prince also hasn't held a singles championship in quite some time.

Ad

Balor's Judgment Day stablemate, Dominik Mysterio, addressed the former's recent actions. He suggested that Balor has been acting a "bit funny" lately. Speaking on The Babyfaces podcast, he said:

"Finn [Balor], I don't wanna say he's been acting a little bit funny. I just think he has been in his feelings. [sic] We were both on a big losing streak, right? We had a little incident at WrestleMania where I might have pinned him. I don't really remember. It was like a whole—I had just gotten Mexican Destroyered [from Penta], so my head was a little bit foggy,"

Ad

WWE has teased the possibility of Balor feuding with Mysterio. However, the former Universal Champion is still loyal to The Judgment Day and hasn't shown signs of leaving the faction just yet.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More