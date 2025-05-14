Finn Balor sends a one-word message on social media amid his tension with WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio

Finn Balor has sent a one-word message on social media amid his tension with the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion, Dominik Mysterio. The latter pinned his Judgment Day stablemate at WrestleMania 41 to win the title.
At WWE Backlash, Balor and the rest of The Judgment Day tried to interfere in Mysterio's title defense against Penta. Eventually, Mysterio retained his title with an assist from El Grande Americano.
On Instagram, Balor shared a clip showing off his incredible physical condition. He also sent a one-word message.
"Consistency," wrote Balor.
Check out Balor's Instagram post:
On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Balor lost to AJ Styles after Mysterio previously asked him to deal with The Phenomenal One. Styles also has his sights set on the Intercontinental Championship held by Dirty Dom.
Dominik Mysterio addressed Finn Balor's recent behaviour amid his losing streak
Finn Balor has suffered multiple losses in recent months, including this past Monday on RAW when he lost to AJ Styles. The Prince also hasn't held a singles championship in quite some time.
Balor's Judgment Day stablemate, Dominik Mysterio, addressed the former's recent actions. He suggested that Balor has been acting a "bit funny" lately. Speaking on The Babyfaces podcast, he said:
"Finn [Balor], I don't wanna say he's been acting a little bit funny. I just think he has been in his feelings. [sic] We were both on a big losing streak, right? We had a little incident at WrestleMania where I might have pinned him. I don't really remember. It was like a whole—I had just gotten Mexican Destroyered [from Penta], so my head was a little bit foggy,"
WWE has teased the possibility of Balor feuding with Mysterio. However, the former Universal Champion is still loyal to The Judgment Day and hasn't shown signs of leaving the faction just yet.