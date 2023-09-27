Finn Balor sends a three-word message to Damian Priest on his birthday

Finn Balor recently took to Instagram to send a three-word message to Damian Priest on his birthday.

Balor and Priest are the reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. The duo won the titles after dethroning Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

Taking to Instagram, Balor wished his tag team partner on his birthday and posted a photo of the duo holding the championship.

"Happy Birthday Señor @archerofinfamy," wrote Balor

Before Balor and Priest won the tag team titles, WWE teased the idea of an implosion within Judgment Day after Balor failed to win the World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins.

Finn Balor previously explained his biggest issue with Damian Priest

During Finn Balor's feud with Seth Rollins, he explained his issue with Damian Priest.

According to the former Universal Champion, his problem was with Priest trying to get his hands first on Rollins. Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, he said:

"I don't necessarily have an issue with Damian having Money in the Bank; I have an issue with Damian wanting to get to Seth before I get to Seth. I have a seven-year beef with Seth Rollins. Because Damian won the Money in the Bank briefcase a couple of months ago, which I'm very happy about, about his success, I don't think that should interfere with my issues with Seth which has been running for seven years. So me and Damian have smoothed that out. It's been discussed; it's been talked about, it's been put to bed. Me and Damian are cool."

Balor and Priest have put their issues aside and captured the tag team titles. On this week's Monday Night RAW, they successfully defended the titles against former champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. The Judgment Day is currently feuding with Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso, as well.

