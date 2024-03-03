Finn Balor sends a two-word message on social media, reacts to Bill Skarsgård's The Crow remake

Finn Balor has taken to social media to react to The Crow remake featuring Bill Skarsgård.

The Crow is based on a 1989 comic book series. The upcoming release will serve as the fifth installment and is a reboot.

Taking to Twitter/X, Balor reacted to Skarsgård's look from The Crow. The former Universal Champion claimed that the actor looked familiar to his old self.

"Looks familiar," wrote Balor.

Konnan believes that Finn Balor and Damian Priest don't have to be caught in a feud

Finn Balor and Damian Priest recently defended the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate at WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth.

However, wrestling veteran Konnan believes that Balor and Priest don't have to be caught in a feud, as The Judgment Day already has a lot going on in WWE. Speaking on Keepin It 100, he said:

"They don't need one. Well, I just think that they have so many things going on. Rhea [Ripley] and [Damian] Priest are finally going to knock heads and who's going to lead the group. Is Ron [R-Truth] going to come in? Are they going to throw JD [McDonagh] out? The dynamic between Mami and Dominik [Mysterio]. There's a lot going on. I don't think they [Balor and Priest] need to be caught in a feud right now. They don't need a feud is what I'm saying."

Following Elimination Chamber: Perth, The Judgment Day interrupted Imperium on Monday Night RAW, as each male faction member stepped up to Gunther. Priest and Dominik Mysterio seemingly teased the idea of challenging for the Intercontinental Championship. Balor and Priest's challengers for WrestleMania 40 are yet to be decided.

