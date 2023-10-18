Finn Balor sends two-word message after winning the Undisputed Tag Team Titles, shares photo with wife Vero Rodriguez

Finn Balor took to Instagram to send a two-word message and share a photo with his wife, Vero Rodriguez.

On Monday Night RAW, Balor and Damian Priest became the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, dethroning Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. The Judgment Day duo are now two-time champions.

Taking to Instagram, Balor shared a selfie with his wife. Balor and Rodriguez got married in 2019 after confirming their relationship earlier in the same year.

"DOUBLE TROUBLE 🎉 @verolaguera," wrote Balor.

Check out Balor's Instagram post:

Balor and Priest's first reign as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions began at Payback when they defeated the team of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. However, at Fastlane, the Judgment Day duo lost the titles to Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso.

Fast forward to this week's episode of RAW, Rhodes, and Jey lost the titles back to Balor and Priest, courtesy of interference from Jimmy Uso. The closing moments of the match saw Jimmy superkick his brother, which led to Balor hitting the Coupe de Grace and securing the victory for his team.

Stevie Richards wasn't happy with the finish to the tag team championship match involving Finn Balor

Wrestling veteran Stevie Richards wasn't happy with the finish to the Undisputed Tag Team Championship match on RAW.

On the Stevie Richards Wrestling Analysis YouTube channel, Richards explained why Finn Balor should've immediately pinned Jey instead of hitting his finisher. He said:

"This is the disconnect," Richards said. "This is where things go wrong in a psychology standpoint because Finn would probably be better off just rolling over, putting even just an arm on Jey, to prove that Jimmy cost the babyfaces, Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes, the tag team titles. That's what we call heat."

Balor and Damian Priest are now two-time tag team champions and will look to mix it up with other tag teams on RAW and SmackDown.

