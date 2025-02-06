Finn Balor sends an unexpected 4-word message after losing the WWE Royal Rumble 

Things have not really been going Finn Balor's way for quite some time. The star has now sent an unexpected message after the Royal Rumble.

The star was left recovering after his street fight with Damian Priest, needing time away from the screen to heal from his wounds after the fight. But things didn't quite go easily for him. He was left hurt and unable to compete even in a title match that the Judgment Day had been waiting for. While he was gone, he was left helpless watching when Dominik Mysterio replaced him in the title match.

Unfortunately, Judgment Day didn't win the match. Instead, they lost it and JD McDonagh suffered an injury. Now, the star is out for the foreseeable future with multiple ribs broken and a punctured lung. Thankfully, the star didn't suffer a head injury.

Meanwhile, Finn Balor returned at the Royal Rumble and had a good showing overall, but he lost in the end. He was the star who eliminated Penta after the star had managed to hang on for 42 minutes in the Rumble. Balor himself didn't last nearly as long, as he was there for 11 minutes, after which John Cena threw him out.

Balor has now posted pictures of himself throwing Penta out and beating him and Roman Reigns up. He then went on to say he loved Royal Rumbles. Given his own elimination came at the hands of Cena and he was not able to make it to the top six, this is unexpected from star who usually has much higher ambitions.

"I love Royal Rumbles."

Finn Balor can qualify for the Elimination Chamber

While Balor has not been able to win the Royal Rumble, he's set for a big chance in the coming weeks. He will be facing Seth Rollins in a singles match on the red brand.

Should Finn Balor win, he will then be able to take part in the WWE Elimination Chamber match. Then, if he wins the bout, he will get a title match at WrestleMania.

