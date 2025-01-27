Finn Balor shares a cryptic post days after Damian Priest left WWE RAW; Judgment Day also made a major decision in his absence

Finn Balor has shared a cryptic update on social media. This comes days after Damian Priest left WWE RAW to join the SmackDown roster.

On the second-ever episode of RAW on Netflix, Balor lost to Priest in a Street Fight. He betrayed his former tag team partner and Judgment Day stablemate at SummerSlam 2024, costing him the World Heavyweight Championship against Gunther.

The two superstars have been feuding since Balor's betrayal. They even crossed paths at Bad Blood 2024, with The Archer of Infamy emerging victorious. The former World Heavyweight Champion also won the rematch, seemingly ending the rivalry in the process.

Balor shared a cryptic post taking to his X(fka Twitter) account days after Priest moved to SmackDown. In a photograph, the veteran could be seen sitting with a blank expression, possibly at the dentist.

You can check out Balor's tweet below:

Several weeks ago, Balor and JD McDonagh also lost the WWE World Tag Team Championship to The War Raiders. Last week on Monday Night RAW, McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio decided to challenge the newly crowned champions with Mysterio agreeing to step in for the absent Balor. This decision was made in the absence of The Prince.

Konnan believes Finn Balor is "super boring"

Konnan criticized The Judgment Day by stating that Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio are the only interesting members of the faction.

Speaking on K100, Konnan also discussed Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Carlito's positions in the faction. He said that the former World Tag Team Champions portrayed "super boring" characters, while the 45-year-old was funny on occasion. Liv and Dom according to the veteran was the only exciting thing about the faction after the departures of Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest last year.

"Let me just say this, the only interesting thing, to me, in The Judgment Day is Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio. It doesn't have the same dynamic as when Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley were there. Finn Balor is a great wrestler, and I respect him a lot. He's super boring. JD McDonagh is a super nice guy; super boring. Carlito has a little funny moments here and there... I just think. I'm kinda, I'm over The Judgment Day. Maybe they need to bring Ron Killings [R-Truth] back, but definitely, the only thing entertaining right now in The Judgment Day is Liv and Dom," said Konnan.

It remains to be seen if Balor returns on tonight's Monday Night RAW.

