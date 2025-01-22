"I'm over The Judgment Day" - Wrestling veteran on the faction's decline on WWE RAW

The Judgment Day once dominated WWE RAW and ruled their respective divisions for months to come. However, the faction has changed a lot over the past few months, and Konnan recently addressed the group's decline heading into WrestleMania 41.

Last year, Carlito and Liv Morgan replaced Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley, respectively, following WWE SummerSlam 2024. Later, Raquel Rodriguez joined the fray as Morgan's friend/muscle on the red brand. Unfortunately, the group hasn't been on the same page in a while, and the end seems inevitable.

Speaking on K100 with Konnan and Disco Inferno, the veteran stated Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio are the only interesting things left in the group, and it doesn't even have the same effect as having strong members like Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest. Moreover, he thinks the other members are good workers, but nothing else seems to be working as the faction declines further every week.

"Let me just say this, the only interesting thing, to me, in The Judgment Day is Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio. It doesn't have the same dynamic as when Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley were there. Finn Balor is a great wrestler, and I respect him a lot. He's super boring. JD McDonagh is a super nice guy; super boring. Carlito has a little funny moments here and there... I just think. I'm kinda, I'm over The Judgment Day. Maybe they need to bring Ron Killings [R-Truth] back, but definitely, the only thing entertaining right now in The Judgment Day is Liv and Dom," Konnan said. [From 1:29:03 to 1:29:41]

WWE Universe believes The Judgment Day will lose a member

The Judgment Day hasn't been fine, as fans witnessed the members bicker among themselves for weeks on Monday Night RAW. The highlight was Finn Balor and Liv Morgan's conflicting stances on the faction.

While The Judgment Day has no leader, Finn Balor has been trying to keep everyone in line and questioning every win and loss. Meanwhile, Liv Morgan was focused on her title, Raquel Rodriguez, and Dominik Mysterio on WWE RAW.

However, it all changed in 2025 as the faction was left with no gold around their waists on WWE RAW. Moreover, Finn Balor was written out when he lost to Damian Priest in a Street Fight.

On the recent edition of WWE RAW, Liv Morgan mocked Finn Balor's way of doing things, and a 'Demon' Easter egg was seen in the background. The audience believes The Prince will be out of the faction in no time.

