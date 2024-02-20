Finn Balor shares frustrated message ahead of WWE RAW

WWE will present the latest Elimination Chamber build on tonight's live RAW. However, The Judgment Day is focused on one thing: R-Truth.

Truth has been a thorn in the side of The Judgment Day since he returned to WWE in late November. At last, the group is seemingly done with Truth's shenanigans, and a big eight-man match has been announced for RAW. The match will see the rapper-wrestler team with The Miz, Johnny Gargano, and Tommaso Ciampa against Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh.

Balor took to Instagram this afternoon with a modified meme from The Simpsons. The Barney Gumble character is labeled as Truth, while Moe Szyslak is labeled as The Judgment Day. The graphic shows Moe kicking Barney out of his establishment, only for Barney to appear behind him. Balor also provided a brief caption.

"LIFE," he wrote.

Balor posted the image from backstage at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, according to Instagram. There's no word yet on when tonight's eight-man tag team match will occur, but it will not open the show, as Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre has been confirmed as tonight's RAW opener.

The build to WWE Elimination Chamber continues on tonight's sold-out RAW

Tonight's WWE RAW will air live on USA Network at 8 p.m. ET. The episode will feature the latest Elimination Chamber build on The Road to WrestleMania 40 from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Sportskeeda Wrestling will have live coverage of tonight's RAW, along with all news and updates. Fans who do not have tickets yet will have to watch at home or online because the Honda Center is completely sold out for RAW tonight's show, according to WrestleTix.

The company is expecting more than 11,000 people in attendance tonight. The following lineup has been announced:

Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre opens the show

Ivar vs. Chad Gable

The Judgment Day vs. R-Truth, The Miz, Tommaso Ciampa, and Johnny Gargano

Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defends against Jey Uso

Last Chance Battle Royal for Final Elimination Chamber Spot: Chelsea Green, Zelina Vega, Mia Yim, Zoey Stark, Alba Fyre, and Shayna Baszler

Do you hope officials keep The Awesome Truth together? Who is your favorite active tag team? Sound off in the comments below!