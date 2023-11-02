Finn Balor shares out-of-character video with the 'Demon'

WWE Superstar Finn Balor recently broke his on-screen character in a video he shared with a fan dressed up as the 'Demon' during Halloween.

Balor, alongside his Judgment Day teammate Damian Priest, secured the Undisputed Tag Team Championship against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso on the October 16, 2023, episode of RAW. Since then, the duo has defended their titles several times against The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods on house shows in Germany.

Finn recently took to Instagram to share a video where he seemingly broke his on-screen character to take a picture with a fan dressed up as his WWE character, The Demon.

The Undisputed Tag Team Champion wrote that he was back home for a day and had some interesting trick-or-treaters.

"Home for 24 hours between [the] Germany Tour and The Crown Jewel, we had some interesting tricker-treaters!" Balor wrote.

You can check out his Instagram post below:

WWE Superstar Finn Balor talked about his desire to win King of the Ring

During a recent episode of WWE's The Bump, Balor talked about his desire to win the King of the Ring, which he missed out against Xavier Woods in Saudi Arabia.

"There's a lot more goals that we need to accomplish. Me personally, King of the Ring is something that narrowly escaped me in Saudi Arabia against Xavier Woods. I think [that was] a year, two years ago. That's something that's still I need to check off the list," Finn Balor said.

The Judgment Day member is a Grand Slam Champion in World Wrestling Entertainment. However, fans believe Balor should be booked better in future matches as he is not on the Crown Jewel match card either. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for his future.

What do you think about Finn Balor's current booking? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

