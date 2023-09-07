Finn Balor reveals major WWE goal he has left to check off his bucket list

Finn Balor became a WWE Grand Slam Champion at Payback this past Saturday when both he and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day captured the Undisputed Tag Team Championship. It seems "Bitter Balor" has more than world championship goals left.

The King of the Ring tournament was last seen on WWE television in 2021, with Xavier Woods defeating Finn Balor in a 9-minute and 40-second contest at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia.

Despite the plans to revamp the tournament in 2023 by bringing it back to its premium live event format, the company dropped it and instead decided to go ahead with Night of Champions. The show took place once again in the Middle East in May earlier this year.

New Undisputed Tag Team Champions Finn Balor and Damian Priest appeared on the latest episode of WWE's The Bump to discuss various topics. The 42-year-old veteran recalled losing the King of the Ring finals in 2021 and disclosed that it is something he wishes to "check off the list," among other things:

"There's a lot more goals that we need to accomplish. Me personally, King of the Ring is something that narrowly escaped me in Saudi Arabia against Xavier Woods. I think [that was] a year, two years ago. That's something that's still I need to check off the list," Finn Balor said. [From 14:56 - 15:12]

Furthermore, The Prince added that he hopes to win Money in the Bank next year. Despite facing World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins twice on the premium live event this year for the title, The Judgment Day star was unable to win the top prize of the company. His sole world title win happened at SummerSlam 2016, where he became the inaugural Universal Champion.

Seth Rollins breaks character to acknowledge the inaugural WWE Universal Champion

Finn Balor has finally found his footing in WWE after joining The Judgment Day last year and booting Hall of Famer Edge out of the team. Once the patriarch of the faction was no longer around, the foursome gradually attuned to how things go about. All members are champions today.

Balor's arch-rival Seth Rollins, while doing an interview for the New York Post, praised him for what he has been able to accomplish since 2022. Talking about his match at SummerSlam ahead of The Biggest Party of the Summer, Rollins said:

"The reason it’s right is just because he’s [Finn Balor] one of the best. He’s one of the absolute best on the planet and has been for a long time. And being part of The Judgment Day is such a resurgence for him as a character and as a personality and now we got a chance to duke it out." [H/T New York Post]

It remains to be seen if Balor will finally become a world champion again in the Stamford-based promotion. For the time being, all is well in The Judgment Day. They are arguably the most dominant faction in the company today.

