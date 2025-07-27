Finn Balor shares personal update with real-life wife ahead of WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Finn Balor recently took to social media to share a personal update with his real-life wife, Vero Rodriguez. The Judgment Day star sent a message after his 44th birthday.Finn Balor is one of the most popular names in the world of professional wrestling. The legend has proven his worth in various wrestling promotions throughout his career and is still going strong in WWE. The Prince is also the current World Tag Team Champion alongside his Judgment Day teammate JD McDonagh.Balor recently celebrated his 44th birthday. Following this, the WWE star took to Instagram to share several photos from his special day with his wife, Vero Rodriguez. In the post's caption, The Prince thanked everyone who wished him and also dedicated a message to Vero, writing that she makes him feel like the luckiest man in the world.&quot;Born in 81 - Still having Fun! WITH A FULL HEART I WOULD LIKE TO SAY THANK YOU, for all the texts, calls, posts and birthday wishes. And thank you @verolaguera for making me feel like the luckiest man on earth,&quot; he wrote.Check out his Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWWE star Finn Balor's wife dedicated a post to him on his birthdayOn Finn Balor's 44th birthday, Vero Rodriguez took to Instagram to share several photos from their day out. She also dedicated a heartfelt message to Balor, showcasing her love for him.&quot;JULY 25 THE DAY OUT OF TIME. The most magical iridescent soul had to be born on such a special day @finnbalor . I love you, happy birthday ♥️. -For the Mayans, the synchronization of 13 moons consists of 13 moons of 28 days, which gives a total of 364 days. Day 365, July 25, is out of time: it does not belong to the old year or the new year. It's a threshold, an interstition, a day between worlds,&quot; she wrote. [Translated from Spanish to English via Google Translate]Check out her Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Finn Balor and JD McDonagh's WWE World Tag Team Title reign going forward.