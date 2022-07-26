Finn Balor breaks character during recent Twitter exchange with top AEW star

Finn Balor recently praised current AEW performer and former WWE Superstar Samoa Joe during a social media interaction.

During Joe's time in WWE, he and Balor faced off on many occasions. The majority of their memorable bouts came in 2016 when the two were part of the company's third brand NXT.

This past weekend, Joe defeated Jay Lethal at ROH's Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view in Lowell, Massachusetts. After the bout, The Samoan Submission Machine took to Twitter to remind fans of his wrestling record in the city. Moreover, it was also the same place he defeated Balor to become the NXT Champion in 2016.

"We don’t lose in Lowell." (H/T Twitter)

In response to Joe's tweet, The Prince showed respect for the former.

Balor is currently the leader of the Judgment Day faction in WWE. Meanwhile, the ROH World Television Champion is signed to All Elite Wrestling.

Former WWE Champion would love to wrestle Finn Balor

Having wrestled for over 20 years, the Irishman is one of the industry's most talented and respected performers.

Speaking to Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, former WWE Superstar Alberto El Patron (aka Alberto Del Rio) said he would love to face off against the inaugural Universal Champion.

"I never had the opportunity to wrestle against Finn Balor. He's one of the best in the business. When he was coming in, I was going out. So we talked, but we didn't have the opportunity to become friends. There was always a lot of respect between us, even though we never really met before WWE. He is now one of the greatest stars in the company and in the world and I would love to wrestle against him. That would be a hell of a match." (H/T Sportskeeda )

Finn Balor is set to perform this Saturday at SummerSlam as he and Damian Priest will take on Rey and Dominik Mysterio in a high-stakes tag team match.

