"That would be a hell of a match"- Former WWE Superstar on a potential match against Finn Balor (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio would love to stand across the ring from Finn Balor.

The Mexican recently stated his desire to return to his old hunting ground after being exonerated from all allegations brought against him in 2021. Del Rio was released from his WWE contract in 2016.

Speaking to Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, the former world champion stated that Finn is one of the best wrestlers in the world today. Also expressing he feels the duo can put on an amazing match if given a chance:

"There are many wrestlers out there right now in the scene that are already the face of the company. I never had the opportunity to wrestle against Finn Balor. He's one of the best in the business. When he was coming in, I was going out. So we talked, but we didn't have the opportunity to become friends. There was always a lot of respect between us, even though we never really met before WWE. He is now one of the greatest stars in the company and in the world and I would love to wrestle against him. That would be a hell of a match." (from 0:37 to 1:25)

Check out the entire interview below:

Finn Balor recently turned heel in WWE

Finn Balor recently embraced his villainous side on the red brand after returning to the main roster last year. The former Universal Champion joined forces with Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day to kick Edge out of the stable.

Finn and Damian also approached Dominik and Rey Mysterio on RAW this week, stating that The Judgment Day is about to take over everything. The duo also attempted to get Dominik to side with them before being challenged for a tag team match by Rey next week. The bout was made official later on the show.

Finn will also have to keep an eye open for Edge as the Master Manipulator will be looking for vengeance upon his return. Edge is currently sidelined due to an injury after being hit with a chair on RAW.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article

A former Champion wants to return and challenge Roman Reigns. Any guesses who? Find out right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far