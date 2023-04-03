Finn Balor shows off extremely graphic cut on his head after Hell In A Cell match at WrestleMania 39

Judgment Day member Finn Balor suffered a horrific injury during his Hell In a Cell outing against Edge at WrestleMania 39.

Balor and Edge tore the house down inside the demonic structure on Night 2 of WrestleMania 39 tonight. In the end, The Rated-R Superstar managed to defeat Balor.

Finn Balor suffered a graphic head injury tonight and shared an NSFW picture of the same on his official Instagram handle.

Spartaprime @Spartaprime Edge busts Finn Balor's head open with this maneuver. Medics tried to give Finn medical service. He was not having it. #WrestleMania Edge busts Finn Balor's head open with this maneuver. Medics tried to give Finn medical service. He was not having it. #WrestleMania https://t.co/UbbudgRKnd

The graphic photo of Balor's injury garnered a bunch of reactions from fans who were concerned about his well-being.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Allenownz @Allenownz @FinnBalor You’re an absolute G for finishing the match with that! @FinnBalor You’re an absolute G for finishing the match with that!

Many in the WWE Universe weren't happy with Balor's loss tonight. Edge is nearing the end of his career, and many fans believed that Balor needed the win more than the Hall of Famer.

While The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley won the SmackDown Women's title at WrestleMania 39 Night 1 by defeating Charlotte Flair, Balor and Dominik suffered defeats in their respective matches.

It remains to be seen what's next for Balor after a crushing defeat at the hands of Edge.

