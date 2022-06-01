Finn Balor suggests interesting tag team name for two popular WWE Superstars

WWE Superstar Finn Balor took it upon himself to come up with a name for the team of Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura.

The Super King of Bros. has been teaming up with the King of Strong Style in his pursuit to take down Roman Reigns's bloodline. The duo also joined forces on RAW this week to defeat The Usos.

Replying to the WWE on Fox Twitter handle where they asked fans to name the newly-formed alliance, Finn had an interesting choice in mind. He combined the former NXT Stars names together to come up with Matt-amura.

Check out Finn's tweet below:

Finn Balor returned to WWE RAW this week

The first-ever Universal Champion returned to his old stomping grounds this week, assisting AJ Styles and Liv Morgan against The Judgment Day.

This week on RAW, Liv Morgan took on Rhea Ripley in a singles match after weeks of animosity between the two. Their feud started when Rhea betrayed her former partner after losing a title match, before eventually joining the Edge's villainous faction. However, the presence of Rhea's stablemate Damian Priest at ringside didn't stop Liv from securing the victory.

Agitated by the loss, The Judgment Day interrupted Liv and AJ's victory celebration, throwing the latter onto the barricade with Morgan watching. However, Finn Balor would come to save the day for his allies, landing a series of punches on The Archer of Infamy.

Liv too got in on the action, hitting Ripley with a drop kick from the top rope while The Eradicator tried to intimidate Balor.

AJ Styles followed it up with a Phenomenal Forearm on The Punishment before Finn Balor laid him out with a Coup de Grace. The trio then made the iconic 'Too Sweet' hand gesture while Ripley and Priest lay decimated in the ring.

The two groups will collide in a mixed six-person tag team match at WWE's upcoming premium live event, Hell in a Cell.

