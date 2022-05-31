The Usos lose together for the first time in two months to set up a title match

The Usos have suffered defeats in the last couple of months, but they have either been untelevised, or they happened during six-man tag team matches. They have been fairly dominant during their record-setting reign as SmackDown Tag Team Champions. However, this week on RAW, they suffered a rare and controversial defeat.

The previous week on SmackDown, Shinsuke Nakamura confronted The Usos and revealed that Riddle was the person he would team up with. While they weren't looking to replace their respective tag team partners, Riddle admitted that it was Randy Orton's idea for the duo to pair together.

On the latest episode of RAW, Jimmy Uso caused disqualification during the Championship contender's match against Riddle and Nakamura, leading to the latter team picking up the win.

As mentioned, the unified tag team champions have lost this past month during live events and untelevised moments, but as a team, their last loss was to RK-Bro on March 28th, 2022 - over two months ago.

It will be interesting to see how the feud plays out. As of this writing, nothing has been announced for Hell in a Cell just yet.

