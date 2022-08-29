Finn Balor teases match with WWE legend 

Former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor has seemingly teased a match against Hall of Famer Edge.

During an episode of Monday Night RAW, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley aligned with Balor and turned on their leader, Edge. The WWE Hall of Famer then disappeared for almost two months before making a shocking return to SummerSlam. The Rated-R Superstar clarified that his main agenda was to take out the entirety of Judgment Day.

On last week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Edge defeated Damian Priest. We saw a stare-down between Edge, his wife Beth Phoenix, and Judgment Day.

Recently, Finn Balor took to Twitter to tease a match between him and the multi-time world champion.

"OVER the EDGE," he tweeted.

Balor's tweet has several meanings. He may have meant that Edge has pushed him to the limit, or he may insinuate that he is better than the Hall of Famer.

How did fans react to Finn Balor's tweet?

Upon seeing the post, some fans trolled him as WWE produced a pay-per-view called Over The Edge. However, they stopped it as an accident took the life of Owen Hart in the 1999 event.

Kimi Martinez 🏳️‍🌈🌈 @KimiMtz17 @FinnBalor That was a decent PPV that sadly got overshadowed by what happened in '99 @FinnBalor That was a decent PPV that sadly got overshadowed by what happened in '99

Fans also shared their interest in seeing the two wrestle at WWE Clash at the Castle.

Some fans also talked about their thoughts on Balor's current run in WWE.

One fan also mentioned that he wished the multi-time NXT Champion chased after the top title instead of feuding with the Mysterios and Edge.

Jay Patel @JayPate33045872 @FinnBalor You should go after the championship but you're behind the remiterio and edge, now you have a team, so break the bludlines @FinnBalor You should go after the championship but you're behind the remiterio and edge, now you have a team, so break the bludlines

One fan also praised Balor for his outstanding in-ring work.

Fans also mentioned that he still has not gotten the job done as the Hall of Famer is back and looking better than ever.

Hussein @whoishussein_ @FinnBalor You didn’t get the job done tho @FinnBalor You didn’t get the job done tho

One fan demanded that Balor wins this feud and gets back into the title picture.

dwayne @dwayne94486770 @FinnBalor I swear to god bro if you lose this rivalry its time to go to aew the disrespect towards you for the last 2 years has been plenty enough. We need the Prinxe back! @FinnBalor I swear to god bro if you lose this rivalry its time to go to aew the disrespect towards you for the last 2 years has been plenty enough. We need the Prinxe back!

Finn Balor and Edge are not scheduled to appear at Clash at the Castle as of now. However, fans must tune into RAW on Monday to see how the rivalry unfolds.

What do you think the tweet means? Also, who do you want to see come out on top in this rivalry? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Angana Roy