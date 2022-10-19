Finn Balor has taken to Twitter to confront a familiar foe. WWE recently announced that Kevin Owens will be returning to NXT for this week's show.

The former Universal Champion will host The KO Show with Bron Breakker, Ilja Dragunov, and JD McDonagh. The three men are set to face each other in a huge Triple Threat Match at the upcoming Halloween Havoc show.

Responding to a tweet from Owens, Balor sent a four-word message hinting that he was going to appear on NXT. It remains to be seen if Balor's going to come face-to-face with The Prizefighter, with whom he has a lot of history.

"See you there mate" wrote Balor.

Check out Balor's tweet:

Balor was present on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW as he confronted AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows (Doc Gallows). Judgment Day is now set to face The OC in a six-man tag team match at the Crown Jewel premium live event.

Interestingly, Gallows and Anderson will be teaming up with Cameron Grimes tonight on NXT. The trio will face Joe Gacy's faction, The Schism, in a six-man tag team match.

It remains to be seen if Balor will appear on NXT all by himself or bring out The Judgment Day for a potential brawl against The OC, especially since Dominik secured a controversial win over Styles on RAW.

Finn Balor recently teased bringing back the Demon gimmick to feud with Roman Reigns

Former Universal Champion Finn Balor recently teased the idea of reigniting his feud with Roman Reigns. The two men previously collided at Extreme Rules 2021 where Reigns successfully defended his Universal championship.

Speaking in an interview with SHAK Wrestling, Balor teased bringing back his Demon gimmick. He also hinted that his storyline with Reigns isn't entirely over. He said:

"I still like the finish, kind of left the story open-ended a little bit and I feel we definitely need to readdress that and revisit what happened that night. Going back to how fast things change in WWE, there was a plan to continue that storyline. Things changed with Brock's return and you know, that was kind of the focus and as a performer, you have to understand that, you know, we're all cogs in the wheel. But I think there's definitely a lot of mileage left in the Finn Balor/Demon/Roman Reigns storyline that needs to be addressed,"

As of right now, Finn Balor is focused on his feud with AJ Styles. It remains to be seen if his big "I Quit" Match win over Edge will earn him a future world title shot.

A legend thinks Bray Wyatt should be booked like Hulk Hogan. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes