"Things changed with Brock's return" - WWE star teases bringing back a popular persona to feud with Roman Reigns 

Finn Balor has hinted at revisiting his feud with Roman Reigns. The two men feuded with each other almost a year ago, with Reigns defending the Universal Championship against the Demon King at Extreme Rules 2021.

Speaking in an interview with SHAK Wrestling, Balor claimed that his storyline with Reigns was left open-ended and needed to be readdressed. He noted that Brock Lesnar's return shifted the focus on the Reigns-Lesnar feud once again.

Additionally, the former Universal Champion claimed that a lot of "mileage" is left in the storyline between Balor's demon persona and The Tribal Chief.

"I still like the finish, kind of left the story open-ended a little bit and I feel we definitely need to readdress that and revisit what happened that night. Going back to how fast things change in WWE, there was a plan to continue that storyline. Things changed with Brock's return and you know, that was kind of the focus and as a performer, you have to understand that, you know, we're all cogs in the wheel. But I think there's definitely a lot of mileage left in the Finn Balor/Demon/Roman Reigns storyline that needs to be addressed," said Balor [10:30-12:13]

Vince Russo believes that WWE has not hired the Superstar who could dethrone Roman Reigns

Vince Russo believes that WWE doesn't have a credible Superstar who can dethrone Roman Reigns.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that there isn't a believable contender who could beat Reigns. He added that WWE cannot go back to Brock Lesnar or Goldberg at the moment:

"Hey, Eman, I say this all the time, bro. If there is nobody believable that you think could beat him, you've got to leave it on him," said Russo. "And you can't go back to the Brock well. You can't go back to the Goldberg well. You can't go back to any well we've been to before. So, honestly, bro, if the person is not there, then don't beat him."

Finn Balor is currently feuding with Edge and will face him in an "I Quit" Match at Extreme Rules. It remains to be seen if he will be able to find his way to a potential Universal Championship shot down the road.

