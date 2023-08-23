Finn Balor teases a "family feud" with 39-year-old WWE Superstar

The former Universal Champion Finn Balor called out the current WWE Tag Team Champion to a "family feud."

Kevin Owens' father, Terry Steen, recently received a warning from The Judgment Day member that he would get him the next time. In Balor's response, KO's father said it would be a dream match.

Steen shared that facing The Demon King in a match would be a pleasure, so a wrestling fan suggested considering a father-son tag team bout.

As a result, Finn Balor reacted earlier to a fan suggestion, teasing him that he would like to meet the 39-year-old WWE Superstar with Terry Steen in a father-son tag team bout:

"Family feud @FightOwensFight," he wrote.

Check out the 42-year-old's tweet below:

Currently, The Prizefighter, Sami Zayn, and Cody Rhodes are involved in a heated rivalry with Judgment Day members Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Balor.

Finn Balor may add JD McDonagh to Judgment Day stable

For the past few weeks, the former Universal Champion and JD McDonagh's friendship has been evident on WWE RAW. However, the equation seemingly did not sit well with Priest, Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley.

On the other hand, Priest's Money in the Bank briefcase has been an utter curse for the 42-year-old star. Time and again, whenever The Archer of Infamy tried to assist Finn Balor with an MITB briefcase, the latter's opponent took advantage of the situation to pick up a victory over the former Universal Champion.

Since the tension between Priest and Balor has been growing on WWE TV, the latter seems to have the former NXT star McDonagh as a potential member of The Judgment Day faction.

The 33-year-old star, on an episode of RAW, helped Judgment Day by beating up Sami Zayn before a match. Previously, it was reported that WWE was planning to replace Priest with JD McDonagh; however, the plan for The Judgment Day's split has been pushed ahead "for the time being."

Only time will if and when Finn Balor ultimately has the 33-year-old star in his stable.

Do you think Balor and Owens would be involved in a "family feud" bout in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

