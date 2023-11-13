Finn Balor teases Judgment Day adding a new member; references GTA 6

WWE Superstar Finn Balor recently teased adding a new member to The Judgment Day, while referencing GTA 6, which is trending everywhere ever since RockStar revealed that the game's trailer will drop in December.

Balor, alongside his Judgment Day teammates Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest, and JD McDonagh, is set to face off against a team of Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn at Survivor Series: WarGames on November 25, 2023. Rumors suggest that both teams might add one member each to make it a Five vs. Five.

However, Finn Balor recently took to Twitter to post a photo where he can be seen alongside his teammates Rhea Ripley, McDonagh, Priest, and Dominik in an artistic poster inspired by GTA 6, possibly teasing adding another member to his faction.

You can check out his tweet below:

Vince Russo believes popular WWE Superstar might join The Judgment Day and become Finn Balor's new teammate

On a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said that he believes Drew McIntyre might become the new teammate of Finn Balor.

The former WWE writer also mentioned that fans might see a new version of the stable if The Scottish Warrior joins them.

"[Drew joining Judgment Day?] Yeah. Somebody's got to bro, somebody has to, otherwise, bro, if they don't get somebody, I swear to God, you have wasted so much of my time... I think that's where they're going bro. [So that means everybody would have to fall in line with Drew McIntyre? Even Rhea Ripley?] I don't see Drew leading The Judgment Day as it is. I almost see a different version of it," Russo said.

McIntyre is heavily speculated to join Finn Balor's team at Survivor Series, and the WWE Universe believes if that happens, Cody Rhodes might look towards Randy Orton for some help. It remains to be seen what's in store for the match.

Do you think two more members will be added to the Survivor Series: WarGames? Let us know in the comments section below.

