Major swerve teased ahead of Roman Reigns vs. John Cena at WWE SummerSlam

Finn Balor is still hoping to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WWE SummerSlam on August 21.

Reigns agreed to face the Irishman at the upcoming pay-per-view after initially refusing to defend his title against John Cena. During Reigns and Balor’s contract signing, Cena signed his own name on the contract after Baron Corbin attacked Balor.

With Reigns vs. Cena announced for WWE SummerSlam, Balor told The Independent’s Oliver Browning that he is prepared to face both men at the event.

“I don’t care if it’s a Triple Threat, Roman vs. Finn vs. John,” Balor said. “I’m cool with it. That title match is rightfully mine. We don’t deserve anything in this life. You’ve got to work for it, earn it and fight for it. I do feel that a championship match vs. Roman Reigns is something I have earned. I deserve that opportunity to prove to everybody in the ring, without talk, when the bell rings, that we can settle it.”

WWE has been known to turn high-profile singles matches into Triple Threat matches in the past. Earlier this year, Roman Reigns was supposed to face Edge one-on-one at WrestleMania 37 before Daniel Bryan was added to the match.

Finn Balor on competing with Roman Reigns and John Cena

Finn Balor, Roman Reigns, and Paul Heyman

A 21-year veteran of the wrestling business, Finn Balor recently returned to WWE’s main roster after almost two years in NXT.

The 40-year-old, who was the first holder of the Universal Championship in 2016, is confident in his own abilities against the very best in WWE.

“I’m on a level to compete with anyone in the world,” Balor added. “It doesn’t matter if it’s John Cena or Roman Reigns. I’ve proven for 21 years that I belong in this business, I can perform at the top level and knock it out of the park.”

Last week’s WWE SmackDown ended with Roman Reigns and The Usos attacking Finn Balor following his win over Baron Corbin. Watch the video above to hear wrestling legend Dutch Mantell (a.k.a. Zeb Colter) review the show on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Smack Talk.

