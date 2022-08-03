"If you don’t want to work in WWE, don’t be here" - Finn Balor gets honest about stars who want to leave the company

WWE star Finn Balor recently revealed his advice for in-ring talent who may be considering leaving the company.

The Irishman has been signed to the Stamford-based promotion for nearly a decade after making his debut in 2014. However, before joining WWE, he had a lengthy stint on the independent scene and promotions like NJPW.

Speaking on a recent edition of the Cheap Heat podcast, Balor highlighted that professional wrestlers should not get caught up in a bubble and explore external opportunities as they wish.

"Yeah, for sure, and I tell them to go,” Balor said. “There’s a whole other world; I tell them to go. Sometimes we get caught up in the bubble that’s WWE, and there’s a whole world of wrestling outside there. If someone doesn’t want to be here, they should go. If you don’t want to work in WWE, don’t be here. For me, I want to be to here, so that’s why I’m here." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

The 41-year-old has enjoyed a successful career in WWE over the years. He is currently Judgment Day's leader, and his faction is embroiled in a heated feud with Edge on Monday Night RAW.

Finn Balor felt "hurt" missing WrestleMania

Despite his undeniable talent in the ring, the first-ever WWE Universal Champion wasn't featured on the WrestleMania 38 card earlier this year.

During the same conversation, Finn Balor said he was hurt upon missing The Show of Shows in Texas.

"I think last year I wasn't involved in 'Mania, and I'll be honest, that deeply hurt, deeply hurt. The fact that, you know, I show up for every TV, every house show, every overseas tour, you know, every media appearance, and then to be left off two nights of WrestleMania, that hurt." (H/T Sportskeeda)

Balor will no doubt be determined to be on the card for WWE's next big stadium show, Clash at the Castle, which takes place in the United Kingdom. It will be interesting to see if he will lock horns with his current adversary, Edge, at the event.

