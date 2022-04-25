Finn Balor reminds fans of his wrestling accomplishments; Alberto Del Rio reacts

Former WWE Superstar Alberto El Patron (f.k.a. Alberto Del Rio) has reacted to a recent tweet from Finn Balor. The Irishman posted a photo highlighting his many career milestones earlier today.

Balor has been wrestling for over two decades and has made a name for himself, performing worldwide. Finn has had a vital role in many iconic wrestling moments, from being the creator and leader of the Bullet Club to becoming the first-ever WWE Universal Champion.

Balor recently lost the United States Championship to Theory on RAW. With many now pondering Balor's spot in WWE, the two-time NXT Champion took to Twitter to showcase the many titles and trophies he has won over the years.

Finn is well respected by many performers both in and out of WWE, so much so that after his tweet, former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio reacted to the Irishman's post.

With so many accolades under his belt, Finn Balor is one of the most decorated performers of his generation.

Finn Balor wanted to perform in NXT UK

After a highly successful run in NXT, Balor, like many others, struggled to adapt to the creative process of the main roster.

Having worked for WWE's third brand for the second time in mid-2021, Balor wanted to work for NXT UK. However, while speaking on the podcast, My Love Letter To Wrestling, Finn revealed that WWE wanted him to make his way back up the main roster to perform on SmackDown.

"Believe it or not I actually pitched to go to NXT UK when they asked me to go to Smackdown...’cause I knew the time at NXT was coming to an end. It had been 2 years and I worked with everyone. There was not really much more I could do there, I felt. The idea came to go to Smackdown, and I counter pitched with NXT UK, and they said well maybe in a couple of years, but we need you on Smackdown right now." (H/T CageSide Seats)

Upon his return to the main roster, Finn would go on to challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship in a losing effort. It will be interesting to see if Balor manages to bounce back from his recent loss against Theory on RAW.

