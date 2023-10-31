Finn Balor tweets a four-word message on behalf of The Judgment Day

Finn Balor took to Twitter/X to send a four-word message on behalf of The Judgment Day.

Balor and Damian Priest recently dethroned Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes to regain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. Balor and Priest are now two-time tag team champions.

Taking to Twitter, Balor shared a photo of The Judgment Day and JD McDonagh from a recent WWE live event. He sent out a four-word message on behalf of his faction.

"Couldn’t give a sit," wrote Balor.

Check out Balor's tweet and message:

Expand Tweet

Dominik Mysterio claimed that Finn Balor might've missed out on an important Judgment Day moment

Dominik Mysterio revealed that Finn Balor missed out on a major Judgment Day moment.

WWE recently posted a video on its YouTube channel highlighting Mysterio's tattoos and the meaning behind them. During the conversation, the NXT North American Champion claimed that he, alongside Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, got matching tattoos in Puerto Rico.

However, Balor is the only one who might not have gotten it, as he had gone to bed early. Mysterio said:

"I think Finn already had gone to bed. But we all wanted to get something cause it was a really special night for all of us (...) I feel like we had to do something to remember that moment forever, so we went ahead and got this done [without Finn Balor]."

Expand Tweet

Balor replaced Edge to join The Judgment Day and immediately began a feud with The Rated-R Superstar. He also played a major role in recruiting Dominik Mysterio to the faction.

A former Universal Champion, Balor had unsuccessfully challenged for the World Heavyweight Championship in 2023, causing tension between him and Priest. However, Balor and Priest ended up winning the tag team titles not once but twice.

Are you a fan of Balor and Priest's run as tag team champions? Sound off in the comments section.

Even LA Knight's friend doesn't think he can defeat Roman Reigns...more details here