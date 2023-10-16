"I feel like we had to do something" - Finn Balor may have missed out on major Judgment Day moment, reveals Dominik Mysterio

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio recently mentioned that Finn Balor may have missed out on a major moment involving The Judgment Day.

'Dirty' Dom, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest share quite a bond in WWE. They often help each other win big matches. Although The Judgment Day is going strong, some fans believe Balor is occasionally not on the same page as his stablemates and could walk away from the group soon.

WWE recently posted a video featuring Dominik Mysterio on YouTube where the NXT North American Champion was asked about the meaning of his tattoos.

During the chat, 'Dirty' Dom revealed he got one of his most meaningful tattoos alongside his Judgment Day teammates, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, in Puerto Rico. However, he mentioned that The Prince was the only one who might not have gotten it because he went to bed early.

"I think Finn already had gone to bed. But we all wanted to get something cause it was a really special night for all of us (...) I feel like we had to do something to remember that moment forever, so we went ahead and got this done [without Finn Balor]." [9:18 - 10:04]

Dominik Mysterio added that he shared a special bond with his Judgment Day stablemates.

You can check out the full video below:

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio talked about getting a tattoo made by Rhea Ripley

In the same video, Dominik Mysterio mentioned that The Judgment Day members got a scale tattooed, which Rhea Ripley designed.

"I literally have a scale tattooed on me right here [just above his right wrist] for [The] Judgment Day. This one's actually more special 'cause not only is it a scale, but Rhea actually drew it. So, she drew it, and the tattoo artist ended up just tattooing that on us. So, like, this is really special, too, just to have that crew [that] is always with me." [10:24 - 10:43]

Finn Balor and Damian Priest are set to face off against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship on this week's episode of WWE RAW. Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley will lock horns with Shayna Baszler. Fans will probably see Dominik Mysterio make an appearance as well.

Do you think Finn Balor and Damian Priest will win back the Undisputed Tag Team Title? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

