Finn Balor has two-word reaction to "new Judgment Day member" getting hurt at Worlds Collide

A &quot;new Judgment Day member&quot; got hurt at Worlds Collide: Las Vegas. Now, Finn Balor has reacted to this mishap.Finn Balor has been with the Judgment Day for the past few years. He was also instrumental in kicking Damian Priest out of the group. Since then, the group has not always been on the same page, as issues seem to crop up between Balor, Liv Morgan, and Dominik Mysterio. However, at Worlds Collide: Las Vegas, Judgment Day members Roxanne Perez and Balor teamed up against Lola Vice and Mr. Iguana. To combat Mr. Iguana's puppet, Balor pulled out his own puppet named Demonito during the match. During the match, Mr. Iguana threw his puppet at Demonito, knocking him out of the hands of Balor before diving onto the Judgment Day member. Mr. Iguana and Lola Vice then went on to win the match. Judgment Day member Balor has now taken to social media to react to Demonito &quot;getting hurt&quot; at Worlds Collide: Las Vegas.&quot;Poor ‘ITO! 🤕&quot;Check out his tweet here:Finn Balor also provided a health update on Demonito after Worlds CollideGiven Mr. Iguana's antics in the ring with his puppet, fans had high expectations for his match with Judgment Day. This bout didn't disappoint either, as it was an entertaining contest, especially after Finn Balor introduced Demonito into the match to counter Mr. Iguana's puppet, La Yesca. However, it looks like Demonito was &quot;banged up&quot; after the hard-fought match.Following the match, Balor took to social media to provide a health update on Demonito. He said that Demonito is &quot;banged up and bruised&quot; after the match and was headed home for some rest and recovery.&quot;Poor ITO is banged up and bruised and on the way home for some much needed rest and recovery,&quot; Balor wrote.Check out his tweet here:Finn Bálor @FinnBalorLINKPoor ITO is banged up and bruised and on the way home for some much needed rest and recoveryIt will be interesting to see if Demonito will make more appearances on WWE TV in the future.