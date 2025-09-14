  • home icon
  Finn Balor shares health update on Demonito following Worlds Collide

Finn Balor shares health update on Demonito following Worlds Collide

By JP David
Modified Sep 14, 2025 15:37 GMT
Finn Balor with Demonito and La Yesca. (Photo: WWE.com)
Finn Balor with Demonito and La Yesca. (Photo: WWE.com)

Finn Balor has shared the latest health update on Demonito, who received plenty of hits and bumps at Worlds Collide on Friday. Balor teamed up with Roxanne Perez at the event, losing to Mr. Iguana and Lola Vice.

At Worlds Collide, Demonito made an appearance during the mixed tag team match. Balor had no choice but to use his puppet against Mr. Iguana's La Yesca, who took out Demonito with a suicide dive during the match. The demon puppet also got squashed by Balor after getting hit a Frankensteiner off the top rope.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Finn Balor shared a photo of himself with Demonito on a plane back to their home in Orlando, Florida. Balor also gave a positive update on Demonito's condition after what happened at Worlds Collide.

"Poor ITO is banged up and bruised and on the way home for some much needed rest and recovery," Balor tweeted.

It was an overall good night for the Judgment Day despite Finn Balor and Roxanne Perez losing their match and JD McDonagh not winning the AAA Latin American Championship. Dominik Mysterio defeated El Hijo del Vikingo to become the new AAA Mega Champion.

Finn Balor made history at TripleMania last month

At TripleMania XXXIII last month, Finn Balor teamed up with JD McDonagh and Raquel Rodriguez to take on Mr. Iguana, Niño Hamburguesa and Lola Vice in a mixed trios match. The Judgment Day trio was victorious in their match, with Balor introducing Demonito in the match.

It was also a historic night for Balor, who became just the second wrestler in history to appear at WWE WrestleMania, NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom, CMLL's Aniversario and AAA's TripleMania, as per SEScoops. He joined Andrade, who completed it at WrestleMania 40 when he performed on the main card with Rey Mysterio.

Balor appeared at Aniversario, Wrestle Kingdom and WrestleMania by 2018, so he waited seven years to make history. Andrade, on the other hand, has been in an Aniversario, Wrestle Kingdom and Triplemania by 2021, beating out Balor by a year.

